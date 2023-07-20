Breitbart

Watching Disney and CNN collapse is like eating chocolate chip mint ice cream with both hands. It’s like having Ava Gardner in one arm and Pam Grier in the other. It’s like watching Chuck Norris kick a guy in the face after John Wayne shoots him. I’m in hog heaven, and the latest ratings news from CNNLOL is freaken glorious. Remember that the metric of 100,000 demo viewers is considered the lowest acceptable number in the cable news business. “Demo viewers” are based on how many in the 25-54-year-old age group watch — advertisers like this age group, so advertising rates are based on this number. Last week, CNN attracted only 89,000 demo viewers throughout its pathetic, super-white primetime hours. MSNBC cleared 105,000. Fox News topped them all with 130,000. Throughout its entire week last week, CNN attracted only 72,000 demo viewers, which ties with MSNBC. Fox News attracted 120,000. Compared to this same week last year, CNN has lost 39 percent of its primetime demo viewers and 36 percent of its total day demo viewers. But. Without Tucker Carlson, when compared to last year, Cuck News lost 58 percent (not a typo) of its primetime demo viewers and 41 percent of its total day demo viewers.

Read more