The ad revenue for America’s far-left late-night TV shows has collapsed 41 percent in just five years.

Gee, I wonder what changed.

Taps chin.

Scratches beard.

Stares at ceiling.

Are you ready for a laugh?

Although the sycophants at the left-wing Variety devote 4500-plus words to the collapse of late night’s ad revenue, only once — and after 20 paragraphs — does Variety dare to suggest it might have a little something to do with the divisive, nasty, smug, humorless, and mean-spirited left turn late night took about five years ago:

As the election of President Donald Trump polarized the nation, some of late-night’s voices chose to lean into politics. The fragmentation of viewing and the trickier conversational terrain have hurt the programs, says Harrison. “There has been so much political news over the last six to eight years, and that has filtered into late night. When that becomes a large part of your program, in this environment, you are — by math — probably not appealing to half your potential audience,” he cautions. Meanwhile, as more viewers bypass linear TV, he says. “It’s difficult to discover these shows or promote them.”

Instead, the sycophants at Variety mostly blame it on streaming, social media, and the like, because, as we all know, streaming and social media weren’t around five years ago. Oh, wait, they were! Well, that was a waste of 4500 words, Variety — unless, of course, your only goal is to suck up to third-rate celebrities no one watches anymore.

Well, I guess sucking up to third-rate celebrities no one watches anymore is one way to make a living.

READ MORE