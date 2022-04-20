BREITBART:

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, tweeted out this truth Tuesday, “The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable.”

Whether you find Musk’s apparent red-pilling cynical or sincere, he’s not wrong about Netflix. On Tuesday, we learned the shocking news that rather than adding 2.5 to 2.7 million subscribers, as was expected, for the first time in 11 years, Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers.

What’s more, Netflix announced it expects to lose another two million this quarter.

As a result, Netflix’s stock tanked 25 percent.

Perspective is important. Netflix still has 219 million worldwide subscribers, which places it well in the lead of its closest American competitors, like Disney+, with 130 million worldwide subscribers.

