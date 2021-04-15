Breitbart:

If Democrats are in charge of your suburban zoning laws, get ready for the death of your quality of life.

His Fraudulency Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion “infrastructure” plan includes provisions to annihilate suburban single family housing. This from the far-left USA Today pretty much sums it up:

iden’s proposal would award grants and tax credits to cities that change zoning laws to bolster more equitable access to affordable housing. A house with a white picket fence and a big backyard for a Fourth of July barbecue may be a staple of the American dream, but experts and local politicians say multifamily zoning is key to combating climate change, racial injustice and the nation’s growing affordable housing crisis.

Remember when Donald Trump warned us Biden was determined to destroy the suburbs and the fake-media fact checkers told us that was a lie? Well, here you go… Already the Biden administration and Democrats have declared the suburbs “racist,” and now they intend to punish the racist suburbs by zoning them for “affordable housing,” which means rental units and lower property values and instability for your daily quality of life:

Biden wants cities to put more apartment buildings and multifamily units, such as converted garages, in areas traditionally zoned for single-family housing…. Current zoning laws that favor single-family homes – known as exclusionary zoning – have disproportionately hurt low-income Americans. Many of them can’t afford to buy a big lot of land, leaving them trapped in crowded neighborhoods earmarked in the past for Black and brown residents, while white families were able to move to single-family areas in the suburbs.

More at Breitbart