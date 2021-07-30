Breitbart:

The CDC’s own math proves just how stupid and anti-science CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky’s (AKA Dr. Hot Mess) new mask mandates are for those of us who are vaccinated.

These numbers also show how absurd the fascist left’s rolling vaccine mandates are.

In other words, the hysteria around Dr. Hot Mess screaming THE VACCINATED ARE GETTING SICK! is just that – pure, naked, anti-science hysteria.

According to Dr. Hot Mess’s very own CDC, “More than 161 million people in the United States have been fully vaccinated as of July 19, 2021.” According to the CDC, there have been “5,914 patients with COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough infection who were hospitalized or died.”

According to the CDC, of those 5,914 who’ve gotten sick enough to be hospitalized, only 1,141 have died.

According to the CDC, of that 5,914, a full 74 percent were over 65.

So let’s do the math.

We have 161 million-plus vaccinated, and 5,914 of the vaccinated have been hit hard enough with China Flu to end up in the hospital. So I ran these numbers through my calculator, and its first answer was “stop bothering me with this shit,” but after I insisted, it told me 0.0037 percent, which is basically zero.

As far as deaths, we have 161 million-plus vaccinated and 1,141 from the vaccinated population who still died of the China Flu, which comes to 0.00071 percent.

And once again, it’s primarily the elderly, the long-retired, who are most at risk to the tune of 74 percent.

Context: In 2019, there were 39,000 traffic fatalities in the U.S. Half the population is vaccinated, so let’s cut that number in half to 19,500 traffic fatalities.

The CDC, the fake media, and Democrats are panicking over “breakthrough” numbers well below an acceptable risk. With numbers as low as 0.0037 and 0.00071, these tyrants are shoving people back into those filthy masks and seriously discussing a return to lockdowns. Worst of all, they’re ginning up the public to treat the unvaccinated like walking biohazards killing off the noble and virtuous vaccinated.

And isn’t that the worst of it? Think about it… Our own government is exploiting numbers like 0.0037 and 0.00071 percent to persecute, demonize, and scapegoat those who’ve chosen not to get vaccinated even though they’re no real threat to those of us who are vaccinated.

Most importantly, let’s not forget the racial component at work here. If Democrats and the CDC bring back Jim Crow over our vaccination status, it will disproportionately hit black and Hispanic Americans who have the highest unvaccinated rates, 66 and 61 percent, respectively.

More at Breitbart