Nolte: Average Monthly Mortgage Payment Explodes to $3,322 In Biden’s America

The average monthly mortgage payment in Joe Biden’s America has soared to $3,322, per analysis from the Wall Street Journal.That $3,322 is nearly double the average monthly mortgage payment when His Fraudulency assumed office. When former President Trump left office, the average monthly mortgage payment was $1,787.“Homeownership has become a pipe dream for more Americans,” writes the WSJ, “even those who could afford to buy just a few years ago.”“Many would-be buyers were already feeling stretched thin by home prices that shot quickly higher in the pandemic, but at least mortgage rates were low,” the report adds. “Now that they are high, many people are just giving up.”

