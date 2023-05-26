The far-left Associated Press (AP) spread conspiracy theories about Target customers behaving violently, and after it was called out for spreading this misinformation, the disgraced outlet secretly deleted its lies without noting an update or correction.

“The Associated Press has removed uncredited claims, without telling readers,” reports Just the News, “that Target yanked or relocated LGBTQ merchandise featured prominently in Pride Month displays in response to ‘threats to workers’ and ‘violent confrontations’ between customers and employees.”

As many are aware, Target has joined companies like Disney in the grooming of small children by prematurely exposing them to adult sexuality, homosexuality, transvestites, transsexuals, and drag queens.

Any individual or corporation that launches a campaign to prematurely sexualize children is guilty of child abuse, is a threat to children, and is undoubtedly grooming them for abuse.

June is now Pride Month in America, an unconscionably stupid and disgusting celebration of what two percent of the population do with their sex organs. As if that is not bad enough, corporations like Disney and Target use Pride Month as an excuse to groom children.

READ MORE