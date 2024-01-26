Nolte: 2,681 ‘Journalists’ Lost Their Jobs in Joe Biden’s Economy

“An estimated 2,681 news industry jobs were lost through the end of November,” reports the far-left Associated Press.

That’s what you call a good start, reports the far-right John Nolte

I’ll bet good money that over 90 percent of those who lost their jobs voted for His Fraudulency Joe Biden. So what we have here is another case of people getting what they voted for. Boo hoo.

Those 2,681 jobs lost over the first 11 months of 2023 added up to “more than the full years of 2022 and 2021,” the employment firm of Challenger, Gray, and Christmas told the AP.

