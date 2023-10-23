Nolte: 11-Year-Old Transgender Kid Is Grand Marshal of Orlando Pride Festival Parade

The parents of a little 11-year-old boy are dressing him up as a girl and allowing a bunch of perverts to exploit him as the grand marshal of Orlando’s Come Out with Pride Festival Parade.

A kid. A little kid. An 11-year-old boy was put on sexual display by his own parents, cross-dressed in “pink heart-shaped sunglasses and a floral gown.”

“She’s just always gravitated toward girl things, girls’ toys,” 11-year-old Dempsey Jara’s schoolteacher mom Jaime Jara told the media. The schoolteacher mom added, “She’d say, ‘I’m a girl in my heart and my brain.’ She’s been on this journey since she was five, and she’s living her best life.”

Of course, mom is a school teacher. Of course, she is…

Do they teach Munchausen by proxy at her school?

It is beyond my comprehension that 200,000 people on the planet would be okay with sexually exploiting a little boy like this, much less 200,000 in one city.

