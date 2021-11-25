The New York Post:

GoFundMe has yanked a plot to raise $5 million to bail out the dangerous ex-con accused of killing six people by driving through a Wisconsin Christmas parade.

The fundraiser for Darrell Brooks, 33, came amid outrage that he’d even been offered bail — with prosecutors admitting he was free to plow through revelers in Waukesha after being sprung on an “inappropriately low” bond for a similar attempted car attack.

But the fundraising effort insisted Brooks was a victim of a “racist” justice system — using hashtags including #RacismIsReal and #BLM, according to screenshots first shared by Law Enforcement Today.

It was set up by someone under the name James Norton, who called the convicted pedophile and accused mass killer as “our dear friend.”

“As someone who knows Darrell personally I can tell you that he would NEVER do such a thing and I know he is innocent of what he was charged with,” the fundraiser claimed of Brooks, whose rap sheet stretches over decades.

“I am seeking to raise the bail so Darrell can be released and speak his truth to his side of the story in this tragic situation that sees another black man behind bars in a purely political and racist trial,” it argued.

