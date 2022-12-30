The co-founder of Home Depot slammed ‘woke people,’ said nobody wants to work anymore and called Joe Biden ‘the worst president in history’ for putting obstacles in the way of entrepreneurial success.

Bernie Marcus, 93, believes the success the company he began with Arthur Blank in 1978 couldn’t happen today because of people standing in the way of the business community.

‘We would end up with 15, 16 stores,’ he said in an interview with the Financial Times. ‘I don’t know that we could go further.’

Marcus added that he’s worried about capitalism and said thanks to socialism, ‘Nobody works. Nobody gives a damn. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work – I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”‘

Marcus was unequivocal in calling Joe Biden ‘the worst president in the history of this country’ saying that ‘we used to have free speech here.’

‘We don’t have it,’ he said. ‘The woke people have taken over the world.’

He also listed human resources executives, government bureaucrats, socialists, Harvard graduates, MBAs, Harvard MBAs, lawyers and accountants as the obstacles to entrepreneurial success in 2022.

READ MORE