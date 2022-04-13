NEW YORK POST:

‘Who wants to live in a city like this?” a Sunset Park man asked a TV reporter Tuesday, then answered his own question: “Nobody wants to live like this no more.”

Indeed. Nobody wants to live in the city New York is becoming.

Another nail in the coffin — that’s what the Brooklyn subway attack was. Crime, crime and more crime, and now this.

Subway terror is the stuff of nightmares — and a banner day for the owners of moving companies. Helping people get out of Dodge already is a booming business, and nothing spreads the determination to escape New York faster than the fear of being trapped in the subway with a madman with a gun and a sack full of explosives and smoke cannisters.

The 40 or 50 people actually in the attacker’s N-train car are stand-ins for the other 8.8 million people who are now terrified themselves. Everyone is realizing that they or someone they love could have been there. Just to imagine the possibility makes the heart beat faster.

Gov. Hochul knows that, which is why she rushed to be part of the first police briefing. She started out in a soft voice talking about what had seemed “a normal day” but soon warmed to the significance of the moment, declaring firmly and loudly, “It has to end. It ends now.”

“We are sick and tired of reading headlines about crime,” she said. “It has to stop. I’m committing the full resources of our state to fight this surge of crime, this insanity that is seizing our city, because we want to get back to normal.”

“Normal” is such a comforting word. But if Hochul means she wants New York to get back to a safer time, she’ll have to be more specific about the era she has in mind.

