CNET:

The recipients of the 2019 Nobel Prize in chemistry are pretty charged up.

That is, this year’s winner are the scientists behind the lithium-ion battery. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences is giving John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino the award for creating a “rechargeable world,” according to a statement Wednesday.

“They have laid the foundation of a wireless, fossil fuel-free society, and are of the greatest benefit to humankind,” according to a statement, which also noted that lithium-ion batteries are in everything from phone to laptops to electric vehicles.

The recipients will receive 9 million Swedish krona, roughly $904,000, and you know, bragging rights.