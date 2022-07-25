America is now subjected to a culture of totalitarianism worse than the former Soviet Union, according to liberal linguistics professor Noam Chomsky.

Chomsky argued that the U.S. is experiencing a form of information warfare and censorship that’s much more radical and oppressive than what the Soviets inflicted upon their people at the height of the Cold War.

“Take the United States today. It is living under a kind of totalitarian culture which has never existed in my lifetime, and is much worse in many ways than the Soviet Union before Gorbachev,” Chomsky said Friday on “Under the Skin with Russell Brand.”

“Go back to the 1970s, people in Soviet Russia could access BBC, Voice of America, German television if they wanted to find out the news.”

Chomsky went on to argue that the ongoing Ukraine conflict has prompted the Western governments and tech companies to engage in unprecedented censorship, preventing the American people from hearing information from Russia’s point of view.

