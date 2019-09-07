THE HILL:

A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) statement affirming President Trump’s remarks over the threat of Hurricane Dorian to Alabama is drawing sharp backlash from meteorologists and former officials.

Several former officials have accused the administration of caving to political pressure after NOAA disavowed a days-old tweet from the National Weather Service (NWS) that refuted Trump’s claim about the storm’s path.

Trump spent several days defending himself while criticizing pushback from the media and meteorologists who questioned his claim while noting that numerous projections showed the storm tracking farther east.

Former NOAA Chief Operating Officer David Titley blasted the NOAA statement, saying it represented “perhaps the darkest day ever for @noaa leadership.”

