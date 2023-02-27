Jerusalem Post

Hillel was studying in a hesder yeshiva in Kiryat Shmona and had recently completed his service in the Navy. Yagel was studying in a hesder yeshiva in Givat Olga.

Hillel Menachem Yaniv and Yagel Ya’acov Yaniv, two brothers from the Har Bracha settlement in Samaria, were killed in a terrorist shooting attack in Huwara on Sunday afternoon. Hillel was studying in the Kiryat Shmona Hesder Yeshiva and had recently completed his service in the Navy. Yagel was studying in the Givat Olga Hesder Yeshiva and had helped establish a branch of the yeshiva in Tirat Carmel. He was set to start the recruitment process for combat service in the IDF soon. Yagel was to turn 20 in two weeks. In a message to the youth of Har Bracha, their mother, Esti Yaniv, said: “We have suffered a huge slap in the face from God. We are trying to find the good things and the grace that we were prepared, that we had a family Shabbat, that we had good conversations with the boys yesterday, that we took family photos. God sends us graces. Even with this painful blow, He sends us graces.”

