President Joe Biden took question after question from school age children at the White House during ‘take your child to work day’ – where on at least one occasion he had to rely on a kid for help recalling the answer.

The White House set up the event on the South Lawn, and allowed children of some administration employees to ask the president questions.

Biden fielded inquiries on topics ranging from his favorite color to his favorite ice scream, but had to second-guess himself when trying to reel off where all six of his grandchildren live.

What should have been a softball was a question about what country Biden last visited tripped up Biden for a while, as he mentioned instead how many leaders he has met as president.

