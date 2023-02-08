A student club at an Olympia elementary school that supports BIPOC ( Black, Indigenous, and people of color) children has sparked backlash. One woman goes as far as calling it segregation, claiming it separates her son from his friends, even though he would want to join as an ally.

“My son came home and said that they came into the classes, and they were promoting this and talked it up to the students, but then he found out that since he was white, he wasn’t able to participate,” Centennial Elementary School parent Jessica Juergens told KOMO News. “They have their friends that they want to play with at lunch, and a fourth or fifth grader can’t understand why they can’t play with their friends.”

One anonymous parent provided an email exchange with principal Shannon Ritter, describing the fifth-grade group as one that meets weekly during lunch to hang out, talk about their experiences, and build connections and confidence. The note adds that it is limited to BIPOC students.

“The student BIPOC group is focused on providing a safe space for students of color who have historically been excluded or marginalized. This group is aligned with the equity work of the District,” the email reads. “Our district continues to be committed to providing opportunities of support to our BIPOC students. Programs like this were first launched across the district last year.”

