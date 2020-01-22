THE DAILY STAR

Prince Harry’s ‘lack of education’ may stop him moving to Canada with Meghan Markle

The Sussexes’ planned new life in North America could be about to hit a brick wall just days after they quit as working members of the Royal Family Prince Harry’s lack of education could prevent him from moving to Canada, an immigration lawyer has stunningly claimed. The Duke of Sussex flew to Vancouver on Tuesday to start a new life with Meghan Markle and their son Archie after they sensationally quit the Royal Family. He beamed as he stepped off the plane ready to start his new venture which will see him and Meghan give up their HRH titles and public funding. But it has emerged that calling Canada their new home could prove tricky for the Sussexes under strict immigration rules.

READ MORE AT THE DAILY STAR