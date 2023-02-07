DailyWire.com

Never one to take the blame for any wrongdoing in his life, President Joe Biden is continuing that trend as he told reporters that he deserves “no” criticism for mishandling classified documents. As Americans know well, the FBI has found numerous classified documents strewn throughout the Acela corridor at places including the Penn-Biden Think Tank and even the president’s own garage in Delaware. The president’s latchkey son, Hunter, of course, had access to both of those locations — adding concern that Biden the elder hadn’t taken too much care with America’s secrets after he vacated the vice presidency in 2017. On Monday, Biden tersely answered “No,” when asked if he took any blame for the mishandling of said documents:

Reporter: "Do you take any blame for mishandling classified documents?"



Biden: "No." pic.twitter.com/vvfvl7tC7v February 6, 2023

Biden has previously claimed that he has “no regrets” over the scandal and that critics were pursuing a dead end.

