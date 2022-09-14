After sliding off the end of a runway a multi-engine Learjet 36 landed on a beach retaining wall at the Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, Calif., shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Friday. According to the FAA aviation safety information page, one of the flight crew on board received minor injuries and one received no injuries.

The owner of the aircraft is GH EQUIPMENT LLC out of Wilmington, Delaware. According to a report in the Times of San Diego, the company is a military contractor.

At the time of the crash, Tropical Story Kay was in the area with heavy rains and winds. It is not known at this time if weather played a factor in the crash.

The extent of damage to the aircraft is unknown at this time. The incident is under investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

