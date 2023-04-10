For more than five years, Larry Purtle and Ric Scaramella have been watching from their condominium people living across the Willamette River in makeshift cabins, complete with doors and windows. Some have solar panels, and all have a million-dollar view of downtown Portland.

News 2’s sister station, KOIN, discovered the soil these cabins sit on is a sort of no-man’s land in the middle of a modern city.

From their windows, they can see “about nine structures,” Scaramella said. “These are not tents. These are structures.”

The couple said they are concerned for the people living with no services and are worried there might be pollution going into the river. Since 2017, Scaramella estimates he’s called or complained to different government agencies “30, 40” times.

The cabins are hard to reach. They are isolated by the adjacent Union Pacific railyard. A KOIN reporter traveled there by boat to get a closer look, with hopes of speaking with people living in the shacks.

There are other structures made out of driftwood, which resemble beaver dams. One man seen coming and going from one of them declined to chat.

Farther downriver the news crew saw other living structures and garbage strewn along the shore, including a boat with no trailer, a motorcycle and tarps.

