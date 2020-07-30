MLive.com:

Detroit Police chief on city’s lack of riots – ‘We Don’t Retreat’

“We don’t retreat here in Detroit,” Craig said. “We’re just not going to do it. … We weren’t giving up ground to the radicals. We just didn’t do it.”

Detroiters aren’t tolerating violence in their city either, and the community at large is in support of the department’s efforts, he said.

Detroit is an exception when it comes to violent riots following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minnesota police officer in May.

Peaceful protests against police brutality that morphed into violence and looting in some areas swept through American cities in response to Floyd’s death in late May and early June, sparking renewed national enthusiasm for the Black Lives Matter campaign and leading to calls to “Defund the Police.”

The lack of violent riots in the city over the past few months can be attributed the police department’s mentality not to retreat, and support of that from city leadership and the community, said Detroit Police Chief James Craig during an appearance on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Tuesday, July 28.

Unlike in other cities across the United States, Detroit businesses have not been looted or destroyed during riots.

“We don’t retreat here in Detroit,” Craig said. “We’re just not going to do it. … We weren’t giving up ground to the radicals. We just didn’t do it.”

Detroiters aren’t tolerating violence in their city either, and the community at large is in support of the department’s efforts, he said.

“When you talk about what’s different here, we have a city that has stood together,” Craig said. “Our mayor stands with this police chief, stands with this police department. We are not going to tolerate this uptick in violence. That’s key. That’s real key.”

Read more at MLive.com