If you’re still hoping for even more Democrats to join the already crowded clown car of 2020 candidates, you’re in luck, because Rev. Al Sharpton might be thinking about entering the race. “I never rule anything out,” said Sharpton, adding that he isn’t currently exploring a run for the nomination. Sharpton’s feeling about where the Democratic Party is in relation to Trump is no secret. This year, on a recent visit to the United Kingdom, Sharpton told the Guardian Trump would likely Keep America Great because Democrats are “too tame to deal with an untamed opponent.”

And he’s run before, citing among other things, a need to insert his voice at a time where the party had seemed insincere about its declared direction. That year, he also gave one of the more memorable speeches at the 2004 Democratic convention, saying he ran in part to show poor children who grew up like he did that they can also run for president of the United States.