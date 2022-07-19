Nine staffers from CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert arrested for allegedly trespassing in the U.S. Capitol last month will not be prosecuted, government lawyers said Monday.

As Breitbart News reported, the group was arrested in the Capitol’s Longworth House Office Building and initially charged with illegal entry into the House office buildings after hours.

The nine individuals were reportedly escorted out of the January 6 Committee hearing for not having proper press credentials.

Among those arrested was Robert Smigel, the puppeteer for Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, a character on Colbert’s show, along with writer Josh Comers, associate producer Allison Martinez and senior producer Jake Plunkett.

The staffers were reportedly taking videos and photographs outside the offices of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Col.).

Police said the group was arrested on unlawful entry charges “because members of the group had been told several times before they entered the Congressional buildings that they had to remain with a staff escort inside the buildings and they failed to do so.”

Now they have been cleared of any wrongdoing.

