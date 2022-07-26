NEW YORK — Over half of Americans feel like they’re in imminent danger at least once a day. A new poll of 2,000 Americans analyzed how they feel about their personal safety and found 52 percent feel on edge every day.

Younger Americans were the most likely to feel concerned about their safety on a daily basis – with 75 percent of those between 25 and 34 agreeing with this statement compared to just 50 percent of those 45 to 54.

Dark streets and sidewalks trigger their anxiety the most, followed by neighborhoods they aren’t too familiar with. Next in line were parking garages and riding alone in a rideshare or taxi. Speaking of rideshare services, 39 percent of respondents completely avoid them because they don’t feel safe taking them. This jumps to 50 percent for those between 25 and 34.

Read more at Study Finds