It’s business as usual in the Hamptons — especially if you’re rich, famous and infected with COVID-19.

Chris Cuomo, who tested positive weeks ago, has turned his prime-time CNN show — broadcast from the basement of his $2.9 million Southampton home — into a freak performance piece: Some nights he attempts to don the wartime mantle of his brother, New York Gov. Andrew; other nights he claims to be a broken man, relaying tales of shivering so hard he chipped a tooth, shedding 13 pounds in days, hallucinating conversations with his dead dad.

Yet Cuomo, like fellow infected Hamptonite and self-important news personality George Stephanopoulos, has decided quarantine cannot and should not contain the likes of him.

As lowly New Yorkers continue to heed Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s orders to stay indoors, at great personal and economic cost, his sick brother decided there was no better time than Easter Sunday to check out undeveloped property he bought in East Hampton.

