Fox News:

When a small group of people gathered in the White House’s map room on Monday to help President Trump prepare for the next evening’s debate, none of them was wearing a mask, said former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who was among the participants.

“We were – the group was – about five or six people in total,” Christie said on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Friday. Just four days later, the president announced on Twitter that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease that has killed more than 205,000 Americans and upended Trump’s reelection bid.

Chris Christie, who was at the White House Saturday-Tuesday, says he was tested every day he was there. "No one was wearing masks in the room when we were prepping the president." And: "I feel fine. I don't feel any symptoms at this time." @GMA — Rick Klein (@rickklein) October 2, 2020

Top aide Hope Hicks previously displayed symptoms of the virus and subsequently tested positive.

She was also among the group helping Trump prepare for his first face-off with Democratic opponent Joe Biden, which took place in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

“Hope seemed completely fine,” Christie said. “I didn’t see any symptoms from either of them.”

Christie told GMA he himself is not showing any symptoms but plans to get tested.

Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, was also involved in the debate prep, as well as Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien and White House adviser Stephen Miller.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and national security adviser Robert O’Brien were among Trump’s guests at Tuesday’s debate, as well as the first lady and several of Trump’s adult children.

