South Florida Sun-Sentinel:

Boca Raton police are investigating reports of gunshots fired at Boca Raton’s Town Center mall Sunday afternoon.

“We don’t know that a gun was fired,” Boca Police Chief Dan Alexander said after 5:30 p.m. “There is no one that we have in custody.”

Reports of an active shooter started coming from the busy mall about 3 p.m. About 4:15 p.m. Boca Police said there was “no active shooter at this time.”

A man, who was in the food court at the time, was wounded and taken to Delray Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Alexander said.

People also suffered minor injuries from trips and falls as they evacuated the mall at 6000 Glades Road. The mall closed early Sunday; plans for Monday remain unknown.

Alexander said officers were doing a “systematic clearing” of the mall. Thousands of people remain in lockdown in the mall, Alexander said, although he wouldn’t be more specific.