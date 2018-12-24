THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

Maj. Mathew Golsteyn has been forced back into active duty, his beard shaved, his civilian job in jeopardy.

The Army once named him one of its most heroic soldiers in Afghanistan and awarded him a Silver Star. On Dec. 12, the Army called him a murderer for killing “Rasoul,” a known Taliban bomb-maker, nearly a decade ago.

Phillip Stackhouse has been the former Green Beret’s attorney in his on-and-off ride through the military justice system. He told The Washington Times that he has seen no new evidence since the Army reopened its investigation of Maj. Golsteyn in the fall of 2016.

“Based upon my review of all the evidence that was given to me back in 2015 and our own independent investigation, there’s no new evidence,” said Mr. Stackhouse, a former Marine Corps defense lawyer.

A charge sheet presented to Maj. Golsteyn on Dec. 12 and obtained by The Times states that the officer “did, at or near Forward Operating Base McQuery, Marjah, Afghanistan, on or about 22 February, 2010, with premeditation, murder a male of apparent Afghan descent known as Rasoul by means of shooting him with a firearm.”

The sudden murder charge has turned Maj. Golsteyn into an American cause celebre: His wife and parents have made TV appearances to denounce the Army. President Trump tweeted a pledge to review his case.