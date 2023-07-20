NationalReview

New York City has begun distributing English and Spanish fliers at the southern border warning asylum seekers that there is “there is no guarantee we will be able to provide shelter and services to new arrivals.” NYC Mayor Eric Adams explained the policy on Wednesday by noting simply that “We have no more room in the city.” Roughly 55,000 migrants are currently under the City’s care. Add the homeless population, and the total number of people currently sheltered in city jumps past 105,000. Adams also announced policy changes designed to make space for families with children in NYC housing. The city will now require single adult migrants to reapply for housing after 60 days. The flier distributed to migrants at the border notes that “housing in NYC is very expensive,” and that “the cost of food, transportation, and other necessities in NYC is the highest in the United States” NYC comptroller Brad Lander criticized the flier distribution, warning against depleting “the defining role of New York as a beacon of promise inscribed at the base of the Statue of Liberty.” The flier concludes by asking migrants to “please consider another city as you make your decision about where to settle in the U.S.” Adams also recently called on the Biden Administration to provide additional federal resources to New York City: “If we do not get these urgently needed resources, we may struggle to provide the proper level of support our clients deserve, while also facing challenges as we serve both a rapidly growing shelter population and new clients who are seeking asylum.”

