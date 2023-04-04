Russia’s rise to the presidency of the U.N. Security Council this month is not an April Fool’s joke, Moscow’s delegate to the globalist organization indignantly declared Monday.

The presidency has rotated monthly in alphabetical order among its 15 members since it was founded at the conclusion of World War II.

The last time Russia had the presidency, February 2022, it launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters there will be no change in the rules of the body with Russia committed to maintaining international peace, security and co-prosperity for all.

AP reports he said Russia has been “an honest broker” during past council presidencies, a role “which we value and cherish, and we are always trying to maintain it” as it served the broader objectives of the United Nations organization.

