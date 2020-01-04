Washington Examiner:

Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden was pressed to answer for his contradictory accounts of his role in the 2011 raid that killed Osama bin Laden.

Biden, who years ago said he advised President Barack Obama not to carry out the operation, insisted to a reporter on Friday that this was not actually true, conflicting with accounts by several other top officials from the Obama administration.

“No, I didn’t, I didn’t,” Biden said before hopping on his campaign bus in Iowa.

Biden’s description of his stance of the decision-making process behind the raid on bin Laden’s compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, has changed over the years. In 2012, he said his advice was, “Don’t go.” By 2015, he had settled on saying he had privately told Obama to “go.”

Biden’s more recent version of events contradict the public accounts of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Secretary of Defense Bob Gates, former CIA Director Leon Panetta, and Obama himself.