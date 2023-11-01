‘No-Go Zone For Jews’ — Hundreds of Anti-Israel Activists Occupy London’s Liverpool Street Station

NEW: 100s of activists occupying liverpool street right now calling for a ceasefire. chants of ‘free free palestine’ echoing though the station. pic.twitter.com/uBK5JVyHhJ — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) October 31, 2023

Anti-Israel activists “occupied” London’s famed Liverpool Street train station on Monday evening as police were outnumbered and appeared incapable or unwilling to restore order.

Hundreds of protesters demanded that Israel agree to a ceasefire with Hamas as the Jewish state seeks to eliminate the Islamist terrorist group from Gaza after the murderous terror attacks that left over 1,400 dead in Israel and thousands more injured on October 7th.

The protest, which was organised by the radical feminist direct action group Sisters Uncut and joined by the likes of the Palestinian Youth Movement, which has come under criticism for praising the Hamas terror attacks on civilians in Israel last month.

Protesters were heard yet again in London chanting the genocidal creed: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”, which anti-Israel activists use as a rallying cry for the destruction of the Jewish state and its people from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.

