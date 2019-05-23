THE WALL STREET JOURNAL:

The Senate reached an agreement on a $19.1 billion disaster-relief package Thursday after months of negotiations, Senate Republicans said.

The deal comes after President Trump agreed to sign the package without any funding for the border, according to Sen. Richard Shelby (R., Ala.), chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. The Trump administration has been seeking billions of dollars of additional funding to address an influx of migrants at the southern border.

A vote in the Senate could come later Thursday.

The Senate and House are both set to leave Washington after Thursday, and lawmakers had pushed to pass disaster relief before a weeklong recess.

“I’m sure he wanted the border, it’s humanitarian money, but we took it all out. We’re going to try and push that separately when we come back; it’s needed,” Mr. Shelby said of Mr. Trump’s border request. “We’re sticking with disaster now, that’s the way to pass the bill. It’s been months.”

The bill includes more than $900 million in funding for disaster recovery efforts in Puerto Rico, which was hit by two hurricanes in 2017.