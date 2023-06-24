15th May, 2023 – republicworld.com

If we have martial law, we cannot have elections, the constitution prohibits any elections during martial law, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelesnkyy, on Sunday, said that Ukraine will not hold any elections until martial law remains in force due to the ongoing war in the country. In an interview with the American newspaper Washington Post published on Sunday Zelesnkyy noted that he will delay the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 29, 2023, as well as the presidential pollings to be held early next year. “No voting will take place while martial law is in place,” noted the Ukrainian leader, as he cited the ongoing hostilities with Russia and the upcoming Ukraine military counter-offensive. Due to the war, said Zelesnkyy, the elections within the country “will not take place on time”. He cited the restrictions put in place by the nation’s constitution. The Ukrainian president said that “the constitution prohibits any elections during martial law”.

