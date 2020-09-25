Just the News:

No ground game. Maybe they don’t believe they need a ground game?

The momentum of the Joe Biden campaign is showing signs of stalling less than a month and a half before the Nov. 3 election, with the Democratic nominee at the center of a political effort that is forgoing knocking on doors, skipping entire days’ worth of campaigning, and at times appearing to avoid engagements with the press in contrast to his more gregarious Republican opponent.

Biden’s campaign has notably eschewed door-to-door knocking over the course of the waning election season. That decision has panicked some Democratic operatives, but Biden campaign officials have argued it’s necessary in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Trump campaign, meanwhile, claims to have knocked on over 30,000,000 doors and placed 120,000,000 phone calls.

Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley said earlier this month that door-to-door knocks alone “don’t have any impact on reaching voters.” The Democratic campaign, she said, has been relying on “conversations” with voters in order to get out the vote, something the campaign is doing almost exclusively through virtual means such as phone calls and text messages.

