Reuters:

The American Red Cross confirmed to Reuters that they are allowing people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine to donate REGULAR plasma (the liquid component in bloo ), contrary to claims on social media that this plasma is not being accepted.

HOWEVER, The Red Cross’ policy on convalescent plasma, meaning plasma that has COVID-19 antibodies after recent infection and can be used as a treatment for COVID-19 infection is to only accept convalescent plasma donations from people who have recovered from COVID-19 AND HAVE NOT HAD THE VACCINE!

Weasel words — but no explanation — from the Red Cross itself …

Can I donate COVID-19 convalescent plasma if I have received the vaccination?

“At this time individuals who have received a COVID-19 vaccine are not able to donate convalescent plasma with the Red Cross. The Red Cross is working as quickly as possible to evaluate this change – as it may involve complex system updates. Please know, the Red Cross is committed to building a readily available inventory of convalescent plasma to ensure patients battling COVID-19 have all treatment options available to them.”

