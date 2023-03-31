Joe Biden has repeatedly said he’d like to face Donald Trump again in 2024, but the indictment of his former — and possibly future — opponent has opened a new box of political risks for the Democrat.

For now, the president is making it clear that he will not weigh in on his rival’s legal problems, aware that any comment risks fomenting accusations the charges are politically motivated.

On Friday morning, Biden stopped to speak with reporters as he left for a trip to survey tornado damage in Mississippi — instead of walking right past as he often does.

“I’m not going to talk about the Trump indictment,” he said to multiple shouted questions. “I have no comment on Trump.”

Biden’s staff have also declined to react to the revelation on Thursday that Trump would become the first-ever former president to face criminal charges, over a hush money payment to a porn star during the 2016 election.

“We’re just not going to comment on any ongoing case,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated Friday.

READ MORE