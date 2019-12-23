NEW YORK POST:

Notre Dame Cathedral will not hold Christmas services for the first time in more than two centuries — thanks to blazes that ravaged the church last spring, officials said.

The Paris cathedral, which celebrated midnight Mass during both world wars — even amid the Nazi occupation of France — will skip services for the holiday this year for the first time since 1803, according to CNN.

“This is the first time since the French Revolution that there will be no midnight Mass,” cathedral rector Patrick Chauvet told The Associated Press.

The 855-year-old landmark is currently undergoing restoration after it was badly damaged in an April 15 fire that destroyed its roof and spire.

The service will relocate to another Gothic church called Saint-Germain l’Auxerrois just under a mile away, where a wooden liturgical platform has been constructed to resemble Notre Dame’s.

The church will also serve as a temporary home to Notre Dame’s “The Virgin of Paris” sculpture, which some have suggested gave the cathedral its name and was saved from the inferno earlier this year.