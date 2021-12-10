WTTW News

Woom Sing Tse had just left his home in Chinatown to go buy a newspaper on a chilly Tuesday afternoon when he was “executed” in broad daylight by a suspect who fired nearly two dozen shots in three separate volleys at the 71-year-old grandfather, according to Cook County prosecutors. Alphonso Joyner, 23, was ordered held without bail during a court hearing Thursday following his arrest on charges including first-degree murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon stemming from the brazen shooting. “Sometimes individuals just do evil things,” said Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy, who was unable to provide a motive for Tse’s killing during the hearing. “That’s the situation that we have here.” The shooting, which was captured on multiple surveillance cameras, occurred at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West 23rd Place, just steps away from Haines Elementary school. According to Murphy, Tse was walking eastbound on that street to get a paper when Joyner’s light blue Toyota sedan pulled through a nearby intersection and slowed down. Without warning, Joyner allegedly pointed a 9mm firearm with an extended magazine out of the driver’s side window and fired seven shots at Tse. He then pulled forward slightly and fired six more rounds, according to Murphy, who said Tse can be seen on video covering his head and ears before his body “jerked” and he fell to the ground. Tse could be heard on video yelling from the ground as Joyner allegedly parked his car in the opposite lane of traffic, got out and walked over to Tse, telling him “Hey, hey” before firing nine more shots at close range. Murphy repeatedly described Joyner’s “calm” demeanor throughout the shooting and as he fled the scene in his vehicle. Tse suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the left and right sides of his forehead, the top of his head, his right hip, the back of his neck and his right temple, according to Murphy, and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

