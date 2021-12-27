Western Journal

Despite his family’s attempts to cover for his character, Timothy Simpkins, is now back in jail. The new charge against the “no bad kid” comes as an alleged violation of the $75,000 bond he was released on in October where he was then ordered to home confinement. KTVT reported that the bond conditions required him to abstain from drug use and to not possess alcohol, but a urinalysis report on the 18-year-old alleged shooter came back positive. The court records did not say for what though. The day before his initial release, Simpkins had an altercation with a student that apparently calmed down but escalated again when Simpkins pulled a .45 caliber handgun from his backpack and fired several shots. The event took place at Timberview Highschool in Arlington, Texas, and four people were injured. The shooter’s family claims it was an act of “self defense” and that Timothy was robbed and bullied in school by students who were envious of the family’s financial prosperity. According to the New York Post Carol Harrison-Lafayette, a relative speaking on behalf of the family, said, “He was robbed. It was recorded. It happened not just once, it happened twice. He was scared; he was afraid” Kim Cole, a civil rights attorney on the case, also affirmed the bullying claims, which — in the very least — alleviated his personal responsibility for the shooting, according to KXAS-TV. The bullying claim is a less believable motivation when the teen is now back in jail on a different charge.

