Although called on several times to reconnect to the National Grid to provide backup power recently, and despite the real prospect of another winter energy crisis, the UK’s final reserve coal-fired power plants are to shortly go dark forever.

Drax and West Burton A coal-fired power plants are to be closed this year, despite the pair having been brought back online several times over the past year to meet potential shortfalls in supply as the country struggles with a government-pushed move to new energy sources at the time of a global natural gas-supply crisis.

There are presently four coal-fired power stations in the United Kingdom. Kilroot in Northern Ireland and Ratcliffe-on-Soar in Nottinghamshire both regularly work to provide power to the grid, contributing up to four per cent of the national power supply between them. Drax and West Burton are now backup stations generally kept cold and are only fired up in response to anticipated shortages where the Grid could potentially be overwhelmed by demand.

All coal power stations, whether frontline or reserve, are due to close in the next year under new government rules on emissions making them uneconomical. In some cases, the plants have already been kept open years longer than originally planned in that government green strategy to meet demand.

