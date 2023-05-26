Maryland dad Christopher Wright’s killers remain at large a week after he was beaten to death — even though the brutality was caught on at least two separate videos and his family identified some of those involved, The Post can reveal.

Anne Arundel County Police confirmed no arrests have been made on Friday, seven days after the homicide which took place after the the 43-year-old dad stepped up to protect one of his sons.

“Detectives have collected numerous pieces of physical evidence from the scene, including Ring camera footage,” spokesman Marc Limanksy confirmed after one clip was published online.

He also revealed “the family of the victim has provided information about the people involved.”

That included pupils from the same middle school as Wright’s 14-year-old son, Trenton, who were hellbent on fighting the teen over a petty $30 dispute, according to the dead man’s fiancée, Tracy Karopchinsky.

When Wright refused to let them get to his son, an adult with the teens said, “If your son’s not going to fight, you’re going to fight” — leaving the protective dad with a traumatic head injury which he succumbed to a day later, Karopchinsky claims.

