GUARDIAN.COM (AP)

Breakdowns affect 22 escalators a day as riders appear to be urinating on escalators ‘even though it seems hard to believe’

Travelers on the Mexico City subway system often blame authorities for broken-down escalators at subway stops, but Metro officials have another explanation: vast amounts of pee. Somehow, urine is penetrating and corroding the drive wheels and mechanisms of the escalators that carry riders up from underground stations. In a list published on Tuesday, the Metro system listed “corrosion due to urine” as one of the top five causes of escalator breakdowns.

