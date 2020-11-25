New York Post:

A New Jersey woman who once said she was “disgusted” by LGBT curriculum flushed her career on a local school board down the toilet this week by accidentally broadcasting her bathroom break on Zoom during a public meeting.

Frances Cogelja resigned as a trustee of the Hackensack Board of Education over the embarrassing video fail Monday night when she brought her laptop into the bathroom to relieve herself, according to the Daily Voice.

Cogelja apparently was unaware she’d left the camera on — and her trip to the toilet was witnessed by nearly 140 attendees of the virtual meeting, including students.

The board’s vice president, Scott James-Vickery, addressed the NSFW spectacle later on.

“As far as I’m concerned, while our teachers are being professional and you’re at home, sitting on the toilet, we are moving on with this district doing what’s best,” he said.

