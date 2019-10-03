NEW YORK POST:

The New Jersey millionaire pilot jailed for having sex with a minor, including on his private airplane while it was on autopilot, has been sued by his victim, according to reports.

The victim, now 18, alleges that 53-year-old Stephen Bradley Mell sexually abused her nearly three dozen times — and confessed to her that there were other underage victims.

She claims that as a result of the abuse at the hands Mell she has “suffered permanent, severe and continuing injuries, including . . . depression, low self-esteem and confidence, suicidal tendencies, physical and psychological trauma, pain and suffering…,” MyCentralJersey.com reported, citing the suit.

Mell, a married father-of-three and the former CEO of an investment firm, pleaded guilty last year to engaging in interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, as well as child pornography.

He is currently serving his seven-year sentence on the federal charges at the Allenwood Penitentiary in Pennsylvania.