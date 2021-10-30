NEW YORK POST:

A wealthy pharmaceutical executive was followed for 50 miles from a Pennsylvania casino to his New Jersey home where he was murdered in an attempted robbery while his wife and daughter were sleeping, according to police.

Sree Ranga Aravapalli, 54, cashed out his night’s big winnings — about $10,000 — in the early morning hours of Tuesday at the Parx Casino in Bensalem when he was spotted with the loot by 27-year-old Jekai Reid-John, of Norristown, Pa.

Reid-John, who did not know Aravapalli, followed the exec in his car as he drove back to his quiet, affluent neighborhood in Plainsboro, NJ, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Just after 3:30 a.m., Plainsboro police responded to a report of shots fired in Aravapalli’s typically sleepy neighborhood, officials said.

Police found Aravapalli at the scene with several gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. Investigators determined that it was an attempted robbery.

