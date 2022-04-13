NY Post

An antisemitic New Jersey man went on a shocking hours-long crime spree targeting Hasidic Jews — having warned his family to expect “a blood bath,” according to police documents. Dion Marsh, 27, was charged with three counts of attempted murder as well as bias intimidation for allegedly running down two men and stabbing another in the chest on Saturday, Ocean County prosecutors said. The spree started with a violent carjacking in Lakewood Township just after 1 p.m. — and only ended nearly 10 hours later when he was arrested at home in Manchester, prosecutors said. Two of his victims — including an Orthodox Jew who was stabbed — were listed in critical but stable condition, police said. Marsh was identified after an anonymous citizen tipped off cops after recognizing him in security video of the carjacking, according to court documents obtained by NJ.com.

