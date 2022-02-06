NEW YORK POST:

A New Jersey snow plow worker was fired after he posted a video showing him deliberately push a huge pile of slush and snow onto two Orthodox Jewish men walking in the street, report said.

The video, which circulated on social media last week, was taken by the passenger in the snow plow as it approached two unsuspecting men wearing traditional Orthodox clothing in Lakewood in Ocean County.

As they reach the men, the driver drops the plow, directing a massive white wave of snow onto the two before the workers burst into laughter and drive away.

